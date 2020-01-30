Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Garmisch
Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmsich-Partenkirchen, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the downhill race.
Return on Sunday art 4:30 a.m. ET for the giant slalom event.
For more alpine men's coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.