Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Garmisch

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Garmisch

Watch action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmsich-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Men's Downhill skiing will be coming to you live from Garmisch, Germany. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 5:30 a.m. ET with the downhill race.

Return on Sunday art 4:30 a.m. ET for the giant slalom event.

For more alpine men's coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners