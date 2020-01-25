Matthias Mayer roars to downhill victory at Kitzbühel
Matthias Mayer took the top spot on the men's World Cup alpine skiing podium following his blistering downhill run in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Saturday.
Cameron Alexander top Canadian in 27th place
The Austrian put down a run of one minute 55.59 seconds, ahead of fellow Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland's Beat Feuz, who tied for second in a tine of 1:55.81.
The top Canadian was Cameron Alexander, who finished 27th in a time of 1:57.60.
