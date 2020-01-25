Skip to Main Content
Matthias Mayer roars to downhill victory at Kitzbühel

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing

Matthias Mayer roars to downhill victory at Kitzbühel

Matthias Mayer took the top spot on the men's World Cup alpine skiing podium following his blistering downhill run in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Saturday.

Cameron Alexander top Canadian in 27th place

CBC Sports ·
Austria's Matthias Mayer celebrates in the finish area after completing an alpine ski, men's World Cup downhill, in Kitzbuhel, Austria, on Saturday. (Marco Trovati/The Associated Press)

Matthias Mayer took the top spot on the men's World Cup alpine skiing podium following his blistering downhill run in Kitzbühel, Austria, on Saturday.

The Austrian put down a run of one minute 55.59 seconds, ahead of fellow Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr and Switzerland's Beat Feuz, who tied for second in a tine of 1:55.81.

The top Canadian was Cameron Alexander, who finished 27th in a time of 1:57.60.

For more alpine skiing coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners