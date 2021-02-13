Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·New

Corinne Suter wins women's downhill title at world championships

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday.

Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon finishes 13th

The Associated Press ·
Switzerland's Corinne Suter, centre, celebrates with her team after she won the women's downhill race at the alpine skiing world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday. (Giovanni Auletta/The Associated Press)

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday.

German skier Kira Weidle finished two-tenths of a second behind for silver and Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.37 back in third.

Gut-Behrami won gold and Suter silver in Thursday's super-G.

Canada's Marie Michele Gagnon finished 1.22 behind Suter to end up in 13th place.

Gagnon's finished sixth in the super-G on Thursday.

WATCH | Switzerland's Suter captures her 1st world title:

Switzerland's Suter captures her 1st world championship title

Sports

1 hour agoVideo
2:17
Corinne Suter of Switzerland won Saturday's world championship women's dowhill event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy crossing the line with a time of 1:34.27. 2:17

Sofia Goggia would have been the top favourite for gold after winning four straight downhills on the World Cup circuit but the Italian is out for the season with a knee injury.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now