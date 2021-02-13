Corinne Suter wins women's downhill title at world championships
Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday.
Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon finishes 13th
German skier Kira Weidle finished two-tenths of a second behind for silver and Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.37 back in third.
Gut-Behrami won gold and Suter silver in Thursday's super-G.
Canada's Marie Michele Gagnon finished 1.22 behind Suter to end up in 13th place.
Gagnon's finished sixth in the super-G on Thursday.
WATCH | Switzerland's Suter captures her 1st world title:
Sofia Goggia would have been the top favourite for gold after winning four straight downhills on the World Cup circuit but the Italian is out for the season with a knee injury.
With files from CBC Sports
