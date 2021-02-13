Corinne Suter wins women's downhill title at world championships

Switzerland's Corinne Suter won the women's downhill at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Saturday.

German skier Kira Weidle finished two-tenths of a second behind for silver and Lara Gut-Behrami was 0.37 back in third.

Gut-Behrami won gold and Suter silver in Thursday's super-G.

Canada's Marie Michele Gagnon finished 1.22 behind Suter to end up in 13th place.

Gagnon's finished sixth in the super-G on Thursday.

Switzerland's Suter captures her 1st world championship title Sports Video 2:17 Corinne Suter of Switzerland won Saturday's world championship women's dowhill event in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy crossing the line with a time of 1:34.27. 2:17

Sofia Goggia would have been the top favourite for gold after winning four straight downhills on the World Cup circuit but the Italian is out for the season with a knee injury.