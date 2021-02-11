Lara Gut-Behrami wins women's super-G at world championships
Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon finishes 6th
Lara Gut-Behrami won the women's super-G at the world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, on Thursday.
It's the Swiss skier's seventh medal from a major event but first gold.
WATCH | Gut-Behrami scores 1st world title:
Swiss teammate Corinne Suter finished 0.34 seconds behind for silver and defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. took bronze after finishing 0.47 off the lead.
Canada's Marie Michele Gagnon finished 0.78 behind Gut-Behrami to end up in sixth-place.
WATCH | Canadian Gagnon finishes 6th:
Shiffrin missed a chance to win gold when she had the fastest split times but got twisted in the lower part of the course. It was the American's first speed race in 382 days.
The opening race of the worlds took place in sunny but windy conditions after bad weather postponed all events over the last three days.
With files from CBC Sports
