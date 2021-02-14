Vincent Kriechmayr wins men's downhill by slimmest of margins at world championships

Vincent Kriechmayr won the men's downhill on Sunday in Cortina d'Amepzzo, Italy, for his second gold medal at the world championships.

The Austrian beat Andreas Sander of Germany by one-hundredth of a second.

Beat Feuz of Switzerland was 0.18 behind and win bronze.

Kriechmayr also won gold in super-G three days ago.

He is only the third man to win both speed races at a worlds and the first since Bode Miller achieved the feat in 2005.

Home favourite Dominik Paris shared fourth place with Swiss skier Marco Odermatt.

James Crawford was the top Canadian, finishing 21st.