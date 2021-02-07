Watch the 2021 alpine skiing world championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 alpine skiing world championships in Cortina, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. ET with the women's super-G.

Action returns Thursday with the men's super-G at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Competition resumes on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET for the women's downhill, and on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET for the men's downhill.