Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch the 2021 alpine skiing world championships

Watch live action from the alpine skiing world championships in Cortina, Italy.

Live coverage begins Tuesday from Cortina, Italy

CBC Sports ·

2021 World Alpine Championships on CBC: Women's Super G - Cortina

CBC Sports

4 hoursVideo
Live in
4 hours
Women's Super G Skiing will be featured from Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 alpine skiing world championships in Cortina, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Tuesday at 7:00 a.m. ET with the women's super-G.

Action returns Thursday with the men's super-G at 5:30 a.m. ET.

Competition resumes on Saturday at 5 a.m. ET for the women's downhill, and on Sunday at 5 a.m. ET for the men's downhill.

 

 

