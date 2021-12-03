Italy's Sofia Goggia opens women's World Cup downhill season with win at Lake Louise
Italy's Sofia Goggia opened up the women's World Cup downhill season on top of the podium with a victory Friday at Lake Louise. Goggia finished in a time of one minute 46.95 seconds, ahead of American Breezy Johnson and Austria's Mirjam Puchner.
Italian posted fastest time in race's only training session on Tuesday
Goggia finished in a time of one minute 46.95 seconds, ahead of American Breezy Johnson (1:48.42) and Austria's Mirjam Puchner (1:48.49).
Goggia also had the fastest time in the race's only training session on Tuesday. Training runs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were called off due to weather.
Friday's race got underway under partly sunny skies and temperatures of minus-10 C.
A second downhill scheduled for Saturday will be followed by Sunday's super-G.
The men got one downhill in at Lake Louise last weekend.
Heavy, wet snow and poor visibility caused the cancellation of a downhill and the super-G.
