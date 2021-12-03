Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing·New

Italy's Sofia Goggia opens women's World Cup downhill season with win at Lake Louise

Italy's Sofia Goggia opened up the women's World Cup downhill season on top of the podium with a victory Friday at Lake Louise. Goggia finished in a time of one minute 46.95 seconds, ahead of American Breezy Johnson and Austria's Mirjam Puchner.

Italian posted fastest time in race's only training session on Tuesday

The Canadian Press ·
Italy's Sofia Goggia finished in a time of one minute 46.95 seconds during the women's World Cup downhill in Lake Louise, Alta., on Friday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Italy's Sofia Goggia opened up the women's World Cup downhill season on top of the podium with a victory Friday at Lake Louise.

Goggia finished in a time of one minute 46.95 seconds, ahead of American Breezy Johnson (1:48.42) and Austria's Mirjam Puchner (1:48.49).

Goggia also had the fastest time in the race's only training session on Tuesday. Training runs scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday were called off due to weather.

A second downhill scheduled for Saturday will be followed by Sunday's super-G.

The men got one downhill in at Lake Louise last weekend.

Heavy, wet snow and poor visibility caused the cancellation of a downhill and the super-G.

WATCH | Italy's Goggia earns downhill win at Lake Louise:

Goggia becomes first Italian woman to win downhill at Lake Louise in 16 years

50 minutes ago
2:22
Italy's Sofia Goggia claimed a World Cup win Friday at the famed Lake Louise downhill race crossing the line with a winning time of 1:46.95. 2:22
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now