Skip to Main Content
Bassino leads Brignone for Italian 1-2 finish in season-opening giant slalom

Road To The Olympic Games

Alpine Skiing·New

Bassino leads Brignone for Italian 1-2 finish in season-opening giant slalom

Marta Bassino led Federica Brignone for an Italian 1-2 finish in the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday in Soelden, Austria.

Canada's Valerie Grenier finishes 25th

The Associated Press ·
Italy's Marta Bassino speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Bassino won the event, ahead of fellow Italian Federica Brignone. (Marco Trovati/The Associated Press)

Marta Bassino led Federica Brignone for an Italian 1-2 finish in the season-opening women's World Cup giant slalom Saturday in Soelden, Austria.

Bassino held on to her first-run lead to beat her teammate and defending overall World Cup champion by 0.14 seconds.

Petra Vlhova posted the fastest second-run time and the Slovakian racer finished third, 1.13 behind Bassino.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was 1.30 behind in fourth.

WATCH | Marie-Michèle Gagnon eager to begin new season:

Marie-Michèle Gagnon is ready to get back to the slopes

3 days ago
3:06
World cup and Olympic alpine ski racer Marie-Michèle Gagnon has anxiously awaited her return to the hill after COVID-19 halted the 2020 season. 3:06

Valerie Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., was the top-finishing Canadian in 25th, 6.10 seconds behind Basso.

It was Bassino's second career win, after triumphing in the GS in Killington, Vermont, last season.

WATCH | Canada's ski team begins unprecedented season:

Canada’s ski team starts unprecedented season

21 hours ago
13:14
Ski cross, alpine and para athletes explain how they’re pivoting off a COVID-19 off-season. 13:14

Three-time overall champion Mikaela Shiffrin sat out the race. The American, who won here in 2014, tweaked her back in training two weeks ago and opted to rest.

Shiffrin's teammate Paula Moltzan, who started 62nd in only her second GS, was ranked 17th after the opening run and the American finished a career-best 10th.

No spectators were allowed as one of the precautionary health and safety measures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Sponsored Content

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now