Federica Brignone captures 1st World Cup super-G win of season as Shiffrin sits out
Italian masters course shortened because of heavy overnight snowfall
Federica Brignone won a World Cup super-G on Saturday for the 2020 overall champion's first victory this season in a race that Mikaela Shiffrin skipped in St. Anton, Austria.
Brignone mastered a course shortened because of heavy overnight snowfall to finish 0.54 ahead of Joana Hählen, the 30-year-old Swiss who tied her career-best result.
Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami was third, trailing 0.66 behind Brignone.
Shiffrin rested from racing this weekend after an intense two weeks of World Cup races that included a women's record-tying 82nd career win. The American star also has a dominating lead in the overall standings chasing a fifth overall title.
Brignone's 21st career World Cup win lifted her to fourth in the super-G discipline standings after just three races, including one won by Shiffrin last month at St. Moritz, Switzerland.
Another super-G is scheduled Sunday on the Karl Schranz course at St. Anton.
WATCH l Shiffrin ties historic record:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?