Federica Brignone captures 1st World Cup super-G win of season as Shiffrin sits out

Federica Brignone won a World Cup super-G on Saturday for the 2020 overall champion's first victory this season in a race that Mikaela Shiffrin skipped in St. Anton, Austria.

Italian masters course shortened because of heavy overnight snowfall

The Associated Press ·
An alpine skier holds a bouquet of flowers high with her right hand in celebration as she stands in the top spot of a podium. She is wearing black and white race gear and is seen against a white banner with sponsors logos.
Italy's Federica Brignone, seen in the top of the podium in a previous event, won her first World Cup race this season on Saturday in St. Anton, Austria, during a super-G event. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom)

Brignone mastered a course shortened because of heavy overnight snowfall to finish 0.54 ahead of Joana Hählen, the 30-year-old Swiss who tied her career-best result.

Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami was third, trailing 0.66 behind Brignone.

Sofia Goggia, the downhill standings leader, crashed out though skied down to the finish. Olympic bronze medallist Michelle Gisin also failed to finish her run.

Shiffrin rested from racing this weekend after an intense two weeks of World Cup races that included a women's record-tying 82nd career win. The American star also has a dominating lead in the overall standings chasing a fifth overall title.

Brignone's 21st career World Cup win lifted her to fourth in the super-G discipline standings after just three races, including one won by Shiffrin last month at St. Moritz, Switzerland.

Another super-G is scheduled Sunday on the Karl Schranz course at St. Anton.

WATCH l Shiffrin ties historic record:

Mikaela Shiffrin ties Lindsey Vonn's record with 82nd World Cup win

6 days ago
Duration 4:33
The legendary American skier topped the giant slalom podium at the alpine World Cup event in Slovenia.
