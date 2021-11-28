Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Switzerland

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop at the Lenzerheide resort in Graubünden, Switzerland.

Coverage begins with the super-G event on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET — featuring Canadian Olympians Marie-Michele Gagnon, Roni Remme and Valérie Grenier.

Return on Sunday for the giant slalom event, with the first run at 4 a.m. ET and second run at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The super-G will also feature all three medallists from the women's super-G event at the Beijing Olympics, with Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami (gold), Austria's Mirjam Puchner (silver) and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin (bronze).