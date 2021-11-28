Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Switzerland

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop at the Lenzerheide resort in Graubünden, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins Saturday at 4 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Women's Super G - Lenzerheide

Women's Super G Alpine Skiing will be featured from Lenzerheide, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop at the Lenzerheide resort in Graubünden, Switzerland.

Coverage begins with the super-G event on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET — featuring Canadian Olympians Marie-Michele Gagnon, Roni Remme and Valérie Grenier.

Return on Sunday for the giant slalom event, with the first run at 4 a.m. ET and second run at 7:30 a.m. ET.

The super-G will also feature all three medallists from the women's super-G event at the Beijing Olympics, with Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami (gold), Austria's Mirjam Puchner (silver) and Switzerland's Michelle Gisin (bronze).

 

