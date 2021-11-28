Watch World Cup women's alpine skiing from Switzerland

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the women's alpine skiing World Cup stop at the Crans-Montana resort in Valais, Switzerland.

Coverage of the downhill event begins on Saturday at 4:30 a.m. ET, featuring Canadian Olympians Marie-Michele Gagnon and Roni Remme.

The event will also include all three medallists from the women's downhill event at the Beijing Olympics, with Switzerland's Corinne Suter (gold), Italy's Sofia Goggia (silver) and fellow Italian Nadia Delago (bronze).

Also among the field are fellow Beijing medallists Petra Vlhová of Slovakia, Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland and Federica Brignone of Italy.

Goggia is currently first in the women's World Cup downhill standings with 400 points.

For more women's alpine skiing World Cup coverage from Switzerland, watch Road to the Olympics Games on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and Sunday at 2:30 a.m. ET.