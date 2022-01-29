Swiss skier Suter wins last women's downhill before Olympics
Canada's Marie-Michèle Gagnon finishes 9th while Roni Remme didn't finish race
In the absence of Sofia Goggia, world champion Corinne Suter won the last downhill before the Beijing Olympics.
Suter had a dominate performance Saturday in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, to finish 0.51 seconds faster than Swiss teammate Jasmine Flury in one minute 40.74 seconds for her first World Cup victory since Dec. 18, 2020. Cornelia Huetter of Austria was third, 0.78 behind in 1:41.52.
"Today was a really good run for me. I tried to ski more straight than in training. I skied with my whole heart and I think this is the reason why I was so fast," Suter said.
Canada's Marie-Michèle Gagnon stopped the clock in 1:41.79, 1.05 seconds behind Suter. Gagnon's teammate, Roni Remme, was among three skiers to not finish the event.
Goggia would have been the overwhelming favourite to defend her Olympic downhill title but she was injured during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo last week. The 29-year-old Italian sprained her left knee, partially tore a cruciate ligament and has a "minor fracture" of the fibula, along with some tendon damage.
WATCH | Goggia does splits, tumbles down course:
Goggia has started physical rehab with the aim of returning in time for the Olympic downhill at the Beijing Games on Feb. 15. She will likely miss the giant slalom on Feb. 7 and the super-G on Feb. 11.
With the Winter Olympics around the corner, several top contenders skipped the races in Garmisch, including overall rivals Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova, and Lara Gut-Behrami — who had won the downhill in Altenmarkt-Zauchensee. Goggia won the other four downhills this season.
Out of the top 10 skiers in the overall standings, only Federica Brignone and Elena Curtoni raced. They finished 18th and 16th, respectively.
It was only Flury's second time on the podium, having won a super-G in St. Moritz in 2017.
"[It means] a lot. Also to share it with Corinne, she's a very good friend of mine and we spoke a lot about how it would be really nice to share one day a podium together — unbelievable," Flury said.
Suter moved into second spot in the downhill standings although she is still 69 points behind Goggia.
There is a super-G scheduled for Sunday before a pause for the Olympics.
WATCH | Suter earns 1st World Cup win in 14 months:
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?