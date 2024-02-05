Content
Sofia Goggia latest top skier to crash, straddles gate with right leg in training

Leading downhill skier Sofia Goggia crashed in training Monday and was being checked for unspecified injuries, the Italian Winter Sports Federation said.

Olympic slalom champion Petra Vlhova had knee surgery on Monday

The Associated Press ·
Italian female skier inspects the course ahead of a World Cup women's giant slalom on Jan. 30, 2024 in Kronplatz, Italy.
Top women's skier Sofia Goggia, who crashed in training Monday, leads the World Cup downhill standings with an 89-point advantage over Austria's Stephanie Venier. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Goggia, who has had numerous serious injuries throughout her career, straddled a gate with her right leg while training giant slalom in northern Italy, the federation said, adding its medical commission had not yet issued an injury report.

Goggia is the latest top skier to crash recently following a series of falls involving Mikaela Shiffrin, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, Petra Vlhova, Alexis Pinturault, Corinne Suter, Canada's Val Grenier, among others.

Vlhova, the Olympic slalom champion who crashed at her home race in Jasna, Slovakia, last month, had surgery Monday in Switzerland to repair torn ligaments in her right knee.

"The operation was successful," Vlhova's coach Mauro Pini said, adding that the "recovery is going according to the plan."

WATCH | Goggia wins Austrian downhill in January to extend season lead:

Italy's Goggia claims her 1st downhill win of the World Cup season

23 days ago
Duration 2:39
Italian Sofia Goggia won Saturday's women's World Cup downhill race in Zauchensee, Austria with a winning time of 1:46.47.

The 31-year-old Goggia leads the World Cup downhill standings with an 89-point advantage over Austria's Stephanie Venier. She is fourth in the super-G standings, and fifth overall.

Goggia also crashed during a super-G in Cortina d'Ampezzo in 2022 and suffered multiple injuries to her left knee and leg but hurried back in time to take the silver medal in downhill at the Beijing Olympics 23 days later to go with her gold from four years earlier at Pyeongchang.

Last year in St. Moritz, Switzerland, she won a downhill a day after breaking two fingers in her left hand.

This latest injury comes almost exactly two years before the Milan-Cortina Olympics are due to begin on Feb. 6, 2026.

Last week, Goggia finished fifth at the Kronplatz resort for her best giant slalom result in more than six years. She has 24 World Cup wins.

WATCH | Previewing 2024 World Cup alpine skiing classic races with Goggia:

Previewing the 2024 World Cup alpine skiing classic races with Sofia Goggia

24 days ago
Duration 13:16
In the third episode of Let's Go Racing, Scott Russell looks ahead to upcoming events in Wengen, Kitzbuehel, Garmisch and Cortina -- some of the most historic locations on alpine skiing's World Cup circuit. He's joined by Canada's Valérie Grenier (now a two-time World Cup winner), Italian superstar Sofia Goggia and former Canadian tech skier Michael Janyk.
