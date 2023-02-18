Content
Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain beats Mikaela Shiffrin to slalom gold at worlds

Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain won gold in the women's slalom at the world championships Saturday in Meribel, France, and Mikaela Shiffrin took silver.

Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native finishes 0.57 seconds ahead of American

The Associated Press ·
An alpine skier in black Canadian race gear is seen looking up after crossing the finish line.
Laurence St-Germain of St. Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., raced to a the women's slalom gold medal at the world championships Saturday in Meribel, France. (Giovanni Auletta/Agence Zoom)

The American skier led after the first run but finished 0.57 seconds behind the 28-year-old St. Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native after the final run.

Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.69 behind and won bronze.

Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom Thursday and silver in the super-G last week.

Saturday's race was the last women's event of the world championships.

Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.

