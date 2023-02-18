Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain beats Mikaela Shiffrin to slalom gold at worlds

Canadian skier Laurence St-Germain won gold in the women's slalom at the world championships Saturday in Meribel, France, and Mikaela Shiffrin took silver.

The American skier led after the first run but finished 0.57 seconds behind the 28-year-old St. Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native after the final run.

Lena Duerr of Germany was 0.69 behind and won bronze.

Shiffrin won gold in the giant slalom Thursday and silver in the super-G last week.

It’s GOOOOOOLD 🥇😍😍 <br><br>What a race from Laurence St-Germain who become the new Slalom World Champion !!! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fisalpine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fisalpine</a> <a href="https://t.co/rI2RwZt9Ys">pic.twitter.com/rI2RwZt9Ys</a> —@fisalpine

Saturday's race was the last women's event of the world championships.

Shiffrin is expected back at World Cup racing in March.