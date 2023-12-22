Content
Austria's Schwarz wins World Cup race in Italy to go to top of overall, slalom standings

Austrian skier Marco Schwarz won a men's World Cup night race in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, to take the lead in the slalom and overall standings on Friday.

28-year-old tops Olympic champion Noel of France by 0.25 seconds

The Associated Press ·
A men's skier veers around a marker on his way down the slope.
Marco Schwarz of Austria in action during his victory in the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men's slalom on Friday in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy. (Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom via Getty Images)

Schwarz, 28, improved from sixth position after the opening leg to win by 0.25 seconds over Olympic champion Clement Noel.

The Frenchman was the first-run leader, and aiming for only his second victory since winning Olympic gold in February 2022.

Schwarz rose to the top of the overall ranking, overtaking two-time defending champion Marco Odermatt by eight points. Odermatt does not compete in slaloms.

"For sure, it's one of the best Christmas gifts so far to win this classic here in Madonna. It's unbelievable," Schwarz said.

WATCH | Schwarz secures World Cup slalom victory:

Marco Schwarz earns World Cup slalom victory in Italy

1 hour ago
Duration 1:43
Austria's Marco Schwarz wins the men's slalom event in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy, with a time of 1:40.51 for his sixth career World Cup victory.

Schwarz also went to the top of the discipline standings, passing teammate Manuel Feller who won the only previous slalom. On Friday, Feller finished fifth.

British skier Dave Ryding posted the second fastest time in the final run and climbed from 15th to third place for his seventh career podium finish.

Daniel Yule, who won the race last year for the third time, lost his balance and the Swiss skier missed a gate in his second run.

Henrik Kristoffersen, the slalom world champion and also a three-time winner of the night race, placed sixth.

Calgary's Erik Read was the lone Canadian in the event, placing 25th.

The race was the sixth in eight men's World Cups in Italy within 16 days. Next up are a downhill and a super-G in Bormio next Thursday and Friday.

WATCH | 2nd run of the men's World Cup slalom in Italy:

With files from CBC Sports

