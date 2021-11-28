Watch the World Alpine Ski Championships in France
Watch live action from the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships in Courchevel-Méribel, France.
Live coverage from Courchevel-Méribel begins Monday at 4:50 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the FIS World Alpine Ski Championships in Courchevel-Méribel, France.
Coverage begins on Monday at 4:50 a.m. ET with the first portion of the women's alpine combined event. Action resumes at 8:20 a.m. ET.
A full live streaming schedule follows below.
Live streaming schedule
- Monday, Feb. 6: Women's Alpine Combined #1 (4:50 a.m. ET), Women's Alpine Combined #2 (8:20 a.m. ET)
- Tuesday, Feb. 7: Men's Alpine Combined #1 (4:50 a.m. ET), Women's Alpine Combined #2 (8:20 a.m. ET)
- Wednesday, Feb. 8: Women's Super-G (5:20 a.m. ET)
- Thursday, Feb. 9: Men's Super-G (5:20 a.m. ET)
- Friday, Feb. 10: Women's Downhill (5 a.m. ET)
- Saturday, Feb. 11: Men's Downhill (5:30 a.m. ET)
