Watch as Mikaela Shiffrin attempts to break women's alpine World Cup wins record in Austria
American star can break Lindsey Vonn's World Cup wins record with 83rd victory
Mikaela Shiffrin is on the cusp of making history.
Watch live as the American alpine skiing star attempts to surpass retired compatriot Lindsey Vonn for most World Cup wins by a woman, targeting an 83rd victory when she competes in the night slalom in Flachau, Austria on Tuesday.
Click the media player below to watch the first run at noon ET and return for the second run at 2:45 p.m. ET. The event can also be seen on on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.
On Sunday, the 27-year-old Shiffrin easily won a women's giant slalom race in Slovenia for the 82nd World Cup victory of her career.
Other than tying Vonn, who retired in 2019 at 34, Shiffrin's latest win put her just four away from Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's record for any gender.
The 26-year-old Grenier, from St. Isidore, Ont., who'd never reached a World Cup podium before, skied the fastest time in both runs to win by a comfortable margin over Italy's Marta Bassino and former overall champ Petra Vlhová of Slovakia. Shiffrin finished tied for sixth.
"I was a little worried that I would be really nervous for the second run because I've never been in this position [to be leading the event after the first run] before," Grenier said to CBC News' Whitney Keunen from a hotel in Slovenia.
If Shiffrin doesn't overtake Vonn on Tuesday, her next chances will come this weekend when a different Austrian resort hosts downhill and super-G races.
Most women's World Cup victories
- 82: Lindsey Vonn, United States (2001-19)
- 82: Mikaela Shiffrin, United States (2012-23)
- 62: Annemarie Moser-Pröll, Austria (1969-80)
- 55: Vreni Schneider, Switzerland (1984-95)
- 46: Renate Gotschl, Austria (1993-2009)
- 42: Anja Parson, Sweden (1998-2012)
- 37: Marlies Schild, Austria (2001-14)
- 36: Katja Seizinger, Germany (1989-98)
With files from CBC News' Whitney Keunen
