Priska Nufer, 30, tops Olympic champs Ledecka, Goggia, Suter for breakout downhill win
Swiss skier earns 1st podium in nearly 150 World Cup races; Canada's Gagnon 11th
If Swiss skier Priska Nufer was going to have a breakout success at age 30, it surely was going to be on home snow at Crans-Montana.
Nufer won a World Cup downhill on Sunday — her first podium place in close to 150 races — finishing just ahead of three Olympic gold medallists in one minute 29.93 seconds.
In a 10-year World Cup career, Nufer never finished in the top five of any race until placing fourth in a downhill Saturday on the same Mont Lachaux course where she thrives.
With victory Sunday, she now has eight career top-10 finishes in World Cup races and six have been at Crans-Montana.
"I am so thankful for this moment," Nufer said. "Also in Switzerland, (near) by my home town and with all the friends and family."
On a sun-bathed south-facing slope, Nufer was 0.11 seconds faster than Ester Ledecka, who won the downhill on Saturday in 1:30.17. Sofia Goggia (1:30.16) was third, 0.23 behind Nufer, and new Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter (1:30.20) was fourth, 0.27 back.
WATCH | Ledecka victorious in Saturday's World Cup race:
Goggia took downhill silver when defending her 2018 Olympic title in a rapid comeback from knee and leg injuries sustained crashing in January. Until then, she had dominated the downhill season.
"I'm pretty much satisfied about what I did today," said Goggia, "skiing at 70% or maybe a little bit less of the Sofia I was showing off in the first part of the season."
Goggia widens lead atop standings
Goggia extended her lead over Suter in the season-long downhill standings with one race left, on March 16 at Courchevel, France, during the World Cup finals meet.
Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was 11th in 1:30.53 after finishing eighth in Saturday's race.
Mikaela Shiffrin had a small lead in the World Cup overall standings before the Olympics and took a calculated risk that paid off to skip the back-to-back downhills at Crans-Montana.
The American star's rival for the overall title, defending champion Petra Vlhova, posted a 16th-place finish Sunday to follow 29th a day earlier. They are now tied in the standings.
Shiffrin should return when the women's circuit stays in Switzerland next weekend for super-G and giant slalom races at Lenzerheide.
Though Nufer went to the Beijing Olympics, she was not selected in the four-woman Swiss team for the downhill or super-G speed races. They were won by Nufer's teammates Suter and Lara Gut-Behrami, respectively.
Gut-Behrami, who failed to finish on Saturday, placed 19th Sunday more than one second behind Nufer.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?