Norwegians crowd parallel podium at alpine worlds

Norwegian skiers collected three of the six medals in the individual parallel events at the Alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway and Alexander Schmid of Germany won gold in the women's and men's races, respectively.

Tviberg beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in the women's final and Schmid beat Dominik Raschner of Austria in the men's final.

Norwegians earned bronze in both events, with Thea Louise Stjernesund finishing third in the women's event and Timon Haugan in the men's event.

Norway also finished second to the United States in the team parallel race on Tuesday, having won the world title two years ago — to go with team event bronzes at the last two Olympics.

Holdener earned her second silver of the competition, having also finished second in the combined race that opened worlds.

A day prior, the Canadian team of Valerie Grenier, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read captured bronze in the team parallel event.

Canada wins record-tying 3rd medal at Alpine worlds with bronze in mixed team parallel event Duration 19:49 Valerie Grenier, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read gave Canada a record-tying bronze medal in the mixed team parallel event at the FIS Alpine world ski championships in Meribel, France. Despite tying Austria with two wins apiece in the small final, Canada won the tiebreaker because Valerie Grenier posted the fastest time among the women and Jeffrey Read posted the fastest time among the men.

Tuesday's bronze in the team parallel event matches Canada's medal total of three from the 1958, 1968 and 2017 worlds.

