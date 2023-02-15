Content
Norwegians crowd parallel podium at alpine worlds

Norwegian skiers collected three of the six medals in the individual parallel events at the alpine skiing world championships on Wednesday.

Maria Therese Tviberg scores women's gold while teammates collect bronze

Two female skiers, both wearing helmets, ski goggles, and the same navy blue colour ski race suit (with red and white stripes down the side), embrace in celebration after a race.
Norway's Maria Therese Tviberg, front, won gold, and Thea Louise Stjernesund, back. took bronze after completing the women's world championship parallel, in Meribel, France, on Wednesday. (Alessandro Trovati/The Associated Press)

Maria Therese Tviberg of Norway and Alexander Schmid of Germany won gold in the women's and men's races, respectively.

Tviberg beat Wendy Holdener of Switzerland in the women's final and Schmid beat Dominik Raschner of Austria in the men's final.

Norwegians earned bronze in both events, with Thea Louise Stjernesund finishing third in the women's event and Timon Haugan in the men's event.

Norway also finished second to the United States in the team parallel race on Tuesday, having won the world title two years ago — to go with team event bronzes at the last two Olympics.

Holdener earned her second silver of the competition, having also finished second in the combined race that opened worlds.

A day prior, the Canadian team of Valerie Grenier, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read captured bronze in the team parallel event.

WATCH | Canadians capture bronze:

Canada wins record-tying 3rd medal at Alpine worlds with bronze in mixed team parallel event

1 day ago
Duration 19:49
Valerie Grenier, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read gave Canada a record-tying bronze medal in the mixed team parallel event at the FIS Alpine world ski championships in Meribel, France. Despite tying Austria with two wins apiece in the small final, Canada won the tiebreaker because Valerie Grenier posted the fastest time among the women and Jeffrey Read posted the fastest time among the men.

Tuesday's bronze in the team parallel event matches Canada's medal total of three from the 1958, 1968 and 2017 worlds. 

WATCH | Read reacts to historic medal:

Erik Read on Canada's team bronze: 'Pretty cool to walk away with a medal'

1 day ago
Duration 0:53
CBC Sports' Brenda Irving interviewed Valerie Grenier, Britt Richardson and Erik and Jeffrey Read after they won a bronze medal in the mixed team parallel event at the FIS Alpine world ski championships in Meribel, France.

With files from CBC Sports

