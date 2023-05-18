Pair of women's alpine World Cup events headed to Mont-Tremblant next season

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation confirmed Thursday that two women's World Cup giant slalom races in Mont-Tremblant, Que., will be on the calendar next season.

Alpine Canada and the ski resort northwest of Montreal received conditional approval from the FIS for annual women's giant slalom races from 2023 to 2025 back in October.

FIS chief race director Peter Gerdol says in a press release the confirmation is the result of significant work by Alpine Canada and Station Mont-Tremblant to meet FIS requirements.

The requirements included upgrading the Flying Mile trail to meet safety standards and hosting a successful Nor-Am Cup race in Mont-Tremblant this February.

The FIS is expected to finalize its full schedule next Thursday at the International Ski Conference in Zurich, Switzerland.

Alpine Canada said in December that Lake Louise Ski Resort is the "lead option" to continue hosting men's World Cup downhills if changes to race operations are made.