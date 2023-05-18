Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New

Pair of women's alpine World Cup events headed to Mont-Tremblant next season

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation confirmed Thursday that two women's World Cup giant slalom races in Mont-Tremblant, Que., will be on the calendar next season.

Full schedule expected to be finalized next week

The Canadian Press ·
A skier crouches as she makes her way through a course.
Canada's Marie-Michele Gagnon skis during a World Cup in Lake Louise, Alta., in December. The international ski federation confirmed Thursday that two events were headed to Mont-Tremblant, Que., next season. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation confirmed Thursday that two women's World Cup giant slalom races in Mont-Tremblant, Que., will be on the calendar next season.

Alpine Canada and the ski resort northwest of Montreal received conditional approval from the FIS for annual women's giant slalom races from 2023 to 2025 back in October.

FIS chief race director Peter Gerdol says in a press release the confirmation is the result of significant work by Alpine Canada and Station Mont-Tremblant to meet FIS requirements.

The requirements included upgrading the Flying Mile trail to meet safety standards and hosting a successful Nor-Am Cup race in Mont-Tremblant this February.

The FIS is expected to finalize its full schedule next Thursday at the International Ski Conference in Zurich, Switzerland.

Alpine Canada said in December that Lake Louise Ski Resort is the "lead option" to continue hosting men's World Cup downhills if changes to race operations are made.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now