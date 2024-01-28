Lara Gut-Behrami takes World Cup super-G for her 6th win in Cortina, Italy
Canada's Grenier among athletes to crash during race
Olympic champion Lara Gut-Behrami is halfway to Lindsey Vonn's Cortina record after claiming a World Cup super-G on Sunday for her sixth career victory on the Olympia delle Tofane course in Italy — which again was the site of multiple crashes.
Too bad the 32-year-old Gut-Behrami can't say for sure yet whether she'll still be competing in two years at the Milan-Cortina Olympics.
In a race when many of the top favourites struggled with a tricky course-set, Gut-Behrami edged Stephanie Venier, Friday's downhill winner, by 0.21 seconds. Romane Miradoli finished third, 0.41 behind.
WATCH | Gut-Behrami secures victory:
Asked if she will be back at Cortina next year, Gut-Behrami responded only, "We'll see."
It was Gut-Behrami's fourth World Cup win in Cortina, to go with her two gold medals at the 2021 world championships at the Italian resort.
Vonn won 12 World Cup races in Cortina — six downhills and six super-Gs.
Grenier, Shiffrin among athletes to crash
After Mikaela Shiffrin crashed but avoided major injury on Friday and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter and Swiss teammate Joana Haehlen had season-ending injuries over the weekend, there was another serious crash involving Canadian racer Valerie Grenier, who finished third on Friday.
WATCH | Canada's Grenier crashes in super-G race:
Alpine Canada did not immediately provide injury details for Grenier, who was taken off the course by toboggan after receiving lengthy medical treatment.
Gut-Behrami, who earned her 41st World Cup victory, moved within 195 points of Shiffrin in the overall standings, with the American still out of action at least through Tuesday.