Shiffrin sweeps women's slalom in Finland to open World Cup season
Beats Holdener for 76th overall win on circuit; Canada's Laurence St-Germain 9th
Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed a slalom event on Sunday for a sweep of the two season-opening races in Levi, Finland.
Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs for a two-run total of one minute 52.21 seconds to beat Switzerland's Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds (1:52.49).
After she won at the Finnish resort on Saturday, it was a record 49th slalom victory for the American, and 76th overall in the World Cup.
Her rival, slalom Olympic champion and last season's World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was third in 1:52.89, matching her result on Saturday, 0.68 behind the leader.
Shiffrin has won six slalom events in Levi, one more than Vlhova. Laurence St-Germain of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., was ninth in 1:54.22, 2.01 seconds behind Shiffrin. Toronto's Ali Nullmeyer clocked 1:54.85 for 17th.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?