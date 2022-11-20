Shiffrin sweeps women's slalom in Finland to open World Cup season

Overall World Cup champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States claimed a slalom event on Sunday for a sweep of the two season-opening races in Levi, Finland.

Shiffrin posted the fastest time in both runs for a two-run total of one minute 52.21 seconds to beat Switzerland's Wendy Holdener by 0.28 seconds (1:52.49).

After she won at the Finnish resort on Saturday, it was a record 49th slalom victory for the American, and 76th overall in the World Cup.

Her rival, slalom Olympic champion and last season's World Cup slalom winner Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was third in 1:52.89, matching her result on Saturday, 0.68 behind the leader.

Shiffrin has won six slalom events in Levi, one more than Vlhova. Laurence St-Germain of Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., was ninth in 1:54.22, 2.01 seconds behind Shiffrin. Toronto's Ali Nullmeyer clocked 1:54.85 for 17th.