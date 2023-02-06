Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Shiffrin opens world championships exiting slalom race of women's alpine combined event

Defending champion Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Monday on the opening day of the world alpine ski championships in Meribel, France.

Defending champion was poised to upend 1st-run leader Federica Brignone in France

The Associated Press ·
Women's skier bends over her ski poles after exiting early from slalom race.
Mikaela Shiffrin bends over her poles after skiing out of Monday's slalom race of the women's combined event at the alpine world championships in France. Italy's Federica Brignone won in 1:57.47. (Giovanni Auletta/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships in Meribel, France.

Shiffrin straddled the third last gate while appearing to be close to beating first-run leader Federica Brignone.

The American was trailing Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion but had made up 0.88 of that difference before skiing out.

Shiffrin reacted with apparent open-mouthed astonishment before bending over her ski poles. She then went over to Brignone and embraced the Italian skier who won in a combined time of one minute 10.28 seconds.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was second in 1:59.09 followed by Austria's Ricarda Haaser (1:59.73).

Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was top Canadian in 2:02.38, climbing to 10th after sitting 18th following the super-G. Valérie Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., stood ninth after super-G and placed 14th overall (2:04.10).

Shiffrin was competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year's Beijing Olympics.

Her next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday.

Shiffrin was the defending champion in the combined event. She has won six world titles and 11 overall medals in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

WATCH | Shiffrin wins 85th World Cup race, 1 away from Stenmark:

Mikaela Shiffrin closes in on all-time record with 85th World Cup win

9 days ago
Duration 3:13
The legendary American skier is just one victory shy of the overall wins record held by Ingemar Stenmark.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now