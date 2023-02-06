Shiffrin opens world championships exiting slalom race of women's alpine combined event

American skier Mikaela Shiffrin failed to finish the slalom portion of the women's combined event Monday on the opening day of the world championships in Meribel, France.

Shiffrin straddled the third last gate while appearing to be close to beating first-run leader Federica Brignone.

The American was trailing Brignone by 0.96 seconds after the super-G portion but had made up 0.88 of that difference before skiing out.

Shiffrin reacted with apparent open-mouthed astonishment before bending over her ski poles. She then went over to Brignone and embraced the Italian skier who won in a combined time of one minute 10.28 seconds.

The combined event adds the results of a super-G run and a slalom run.

Wendy Holdener of Switzerland was second in 1:59.09 followed by Austria's Ricarda Haaser (1:59.73).

Marie-Michèle Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., was top Canadian in 2:02.38, climbing to 10th after sitting 18th following the super-G. Valérie Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., stood ninth after super-G and placed 14th overall (2:04.10).

Shiffrin was competing in her first major event since failing to win a medal in six starts at last year's Beijing Olympics.

Her next race at the worlds is the super-G on Wednesday.

Shiffrin was the defending champion in the combined event. She has won six world titles and 11 overall medals in total from 13 previous starts at world championships.

