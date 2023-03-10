Mikaela Shiffrin ties all-time alpine skiing record with 86th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin won a record-tying 86th World Cup event on Friday, taking gold in a giant slalom event in Are, Sweden.

The 27-year-old American tied Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark, who won a record 86 World Cup races in the 1970s and 80s.

Shiffrin also equalled another record with Friday's victory. It was her 20th career win in World Cup giant slaloms — six of them this season — matching the women's mark held by Vreni Schneider.

The American also clinched the season-long World Cup giant slalom title. Her closest challenger, Lara Gut-Behrami, failed to finish the first run.

Shiffrin already is sure to win the overall and slalom titles this season.

Shiffrin won her first World Cup race in Are, a slalom in December 2012, and then earned two gold medals at the 2019 worlds at the Swedish resort. It was also where she was due to race again in March 2020 after the death of her father the previous month, but the races were called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I've had a quite a few different experiences here," Shiffrin said. "I have felt everything you can feel here so it's special to be back."

Canada's Valerie Grenier, whose first World Cup victory in January ended Shiffrin's winning streak in giant slalom was second after the first run, but finished sixth after a disappointing final run.