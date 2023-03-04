Content
Canada's Jack Crawford wins downhill silver at World Cup stop in Aspen

Toronto skier Jack Crawford won a silver medal in men's downhill at the World Cup stop in Aspen on Saturday. Crawford finished in a time of one minute 32.21 seconds and carved himself a spot on the podium behind superstar Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway.

Toronto skier won the super-G at the world championships last month in Courchevel

A male alpine skier in race gear is seen behind a blue sky mid-jump.
Toronto's James Crawford, seen in February, earned his third downhill podium finish of the season after finishing second at the World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters/File)

Toronto skier Jack Crawford finished in silver medal in men's downhill at the World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday.

Crawford, who won the super-G at the world championships last month in Courchevel, France, finished in a time of one minute 32.21 seconds and carved himself a spot on the podium between superstars Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Kilde, the World Cup downhill leader, finished the race in a time of 1:31.60, while Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader, was third in 1:32.23.

The results are unofficial as there were still skiers to come.

It would be Crawford's third downhill podium finish this season, adding to the silver he won in Bormio, Italy and the bronze he claimed at Beaver Creek, Col. in December.

The World Cup event in Aspen concludes tomorrow with the super-G.

With files from CBC Sports

