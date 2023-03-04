Canada's Jack Crawford wins downhill silver at World Cup stop in Aspen

Toronto skier Jack Crawford finished in silver medal in men's downhill at the World Cup stop in Aspen, Colo., on Saturday.

Crawford, who won the super-G at the world championships last month in Courchevel, France, finished in a time of one minute 32.21 seconds and carved himself a spot on the podium between superstars Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway and Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

Thank you Mother Nature for letting us race today in <a href="https://twitter.com/AspenSnowmass?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AspenSnowmass</a> 🙂<br><br>What a podium with <br>🥇 <a href="https://twitter.com/AleksanderKilde?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AleksanderKilde</a> <br>🥈 James Crawford<br>🥉 Marco Odermatt <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fisalpine?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fisalpine</a> <a href="https://t.co/9yqHshhgF3">pic.twitter.com/9yqHshhgF3</a> —@fisalpine

Kilde, the World Cup downhill leader, finished the race in a time of 1:31.60, while Odermatt, the overall World Cup leader, was third in 1:32.23.

The results are unofficial as there were still skiers to come.

It would be Crawford's third downhill podium finish this season, adding to the silver he won in Bormio, Italy and the bronze he claimed at Beaver Creek, Col. in December.

The World Cup event in Aspen concludes tomorrow with the super-G.