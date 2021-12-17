Kilde extends Norwegian success in Val Gardena super-G, Canada's Crawford 8th
Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished 2nd, 3rd
Former overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde kept up Norway's success on the Saslong course by winning a World Cup super-G on Friday in Val Gardena, Italy.
Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third, respectively.
Canada's James Crawford finished inside the top 10 on Friday, posting an eighth-place result.
Mayer, who will be aiming for his third consecutive gold medal in as many Olympics at the Beijing Games in February, finished 0.22 seconds behind in second. Kriechmayr, who swept gold in super-G and downhill at last season's world championships, was 0.27 behind.
WATCH | Crawford places 8th in men's super-G:
Combining with the now retired Aksel Lund Svindal and the recently injured Kjetil Jansrud, Norwegians have now won eight of the last 10 super-Gs in Val Gardena.
Kilde has also won three straight races at the Italian resort stretching back to his sweep of the super-G and downhill last season. He can make it four straight in Saturday's downhill, which you can stream live on CBCSports.ca beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET.
For more alpine skiing coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?