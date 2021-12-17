Kilde extends Norwegian success in Val Gardena super-G, Canada's Crawford 8th

Former overall champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde kept up Norway's success on the Saslong course by winning a World Cup super-G on Friday in Val Gardena, Italy.

Austrian skiers Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr finished second and third, respectively.

Canada's James Crawford finished inside the top 10 on Friday, posting an eighth-place result.

Mayer, who will be aiming for his third consecutive gold medal in as many Olympics at the Beijing Games in February, finished 0.22 seconds behind in second. Kriechmayr, who swept gold in super-G and downhill at last season's world championships, was 0.27 behind.

Combining with the now retired Aksel Lund Svindal and the recently injured Kjetil Jansrud, Norwegians have now won eight of the last 10 super-Gs in Val Gardena.

Kilde has also won three straight races at the Italian resort stretching back to his sweep of the super-G and downhill last season. He can make it four straight in Saturday's downhill, which you can stream live on CBCSports.ca beginning at 5:45 a.m. ET.

