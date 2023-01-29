Swiss skier Odermatt takes super-G race in Italy for 2nd win in 2 days

Content
Swiss skier Marco Odermatt overcame a tricky course setting to win a men's World Cup super-G Sunday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, for his second victory in two days, just over a week before the start of the world championships.

The Associated Press ·
An alpine skier in red gear is seen in the air mid-jump during a race. Trees are seen in the background.
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won a FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men's Super G race for the second day in a row on Sunday in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy. ( Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom)

Odermatt extended his lead in both the overall and super-G standings, as his closest challenger, Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, was among the 10 racers in the top 30 who failed to finish.

"It was a difficult super-G, I also had my troubles. I got very tight in one, two gates as well," Odermatt said.

His win came a day after he made a triumphant return from his injury layoff, having skipped two races last week to rest a sore left knee.

"Two very important races for me, and as well for that mini comeback, to do this before the world champs, so now I definitely know everything fits," the defending overall champion said.

Brodie Seger finished in 16th as the best-ranked Canadian. Cameron Alexander also cracked the top20 by finishing 20th. Fellow Canadians Jeffrey Read (23th), Riley Seger (25th) and Broderick Thompson (27th) were also in the mix while James Crawford did not finish.

Odermatt was far from clean on the challenging Olympia delle Tofane course but just made it through a tough section about 30 seconds into the run. Skiers were coming over a roll and approached a double left turn, where many were going too fast to make the next gate.

"It was on the limit. It was a very difficult turn to get the timing right. At course inspection everyone saw it a bit differently," Odermatt said.

Home favorite Dominik Paris was 0.76 seconds behind in second for his first podium of the season. Austrian skier Daniel Hemetsberger trailed by 1.03 in third.

The course in the Italian Dolomites with its marquee Tofane Schuss is a usual stop on the women's circuit but was hosting men's World Cup races this weekend for the first time in more than three decades.

A slalom in Chamonix, France, next Saturday is the last men's World Cup race before the Feb. 6-19 world championships in Courchevel and Meribel.

With files from CBC Sports

