Men's super-G in Bormio called off because of warm weather
Women's giant slalom, slalom races in Slovenia also cancelled due to weather
A men's World Cup super-G scheduled for the Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy on Thursday was called off because of warm weather.
With the temperature forecast to reach 7 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), organizers were concerned that conditions would not be safe enough.
The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise, Alberta, in November but had been postponed because of weather issues at the Canadian resort. It was not immediately clear if the race would be postponed to a later date again or cancelled altogether.
The race would have been the final event of the calendar year.
The men open 2022 with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 5.
Over the previous two days, Dominik Paris won a downhill in Bormio and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a super-G.
Women's giant slalom, slalom in Slovenia called off
Also Thursday, the International Ski Federation announced that women's giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Maribor, Slovenia, on Jan. 8 and 9, respectively, have been cancelled because of "the present situation on the race hill and unfavourable weather forecast."
"A possible replacement will be communicated in due course," the FIS said.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?