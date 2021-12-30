Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing

Men's super-G in Bormio called off because of warm weather

A men's World Cup super-G scheduled for the Stelvio course in Bormio, Italy on Thursday was called off because of warm weather.

Women's giant slalom, slalom races in Slovenia also cancelled due to weather

The Associated Press ·
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Team Norway competes during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup men's super-G on Wednesday in Bormio, Italy. (Elvis Piazzi//Getty Images)

With the temperature forecast to reach 7 degrees Celsius (45 degrees Fahrenheit), organizers were concerned that conditions would not be safe enough.

The race was originally scheduled for Lake Louise, Alberta, in November but had been postponed because of weather issues at the Canadian resort. It was not immediately clear if the race would be postponed to a later date again or cancelled altogether.

The race would have been the final event of the calendar year.

The men open 2022 with a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, on Jan. 5.

Over the previous two days, Dominik Paris won a downhill in Bormio and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won a super-G.

WATCH l Kilde wins 3rd straight men's super-G World Cup race:

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde wins 3rd straight men's super-G World Cup race

23 hours ago
Duration 2:19
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde mastered a tricky course to win a World Cup super-G by a large margin on Wednesday in Bormio, Italy for his third straight victory in the discipline. 2:19

Women's giant slalom, slalom in Slovenia called off

Also Thursday, the International Ski Federation announced that women's giant slalom and slalom races scheduled for Maribor, Slovenia, on Jan. 8 and 9, respectively, have been cancelled because of "the present situation on the race hill and unfavourable weather forecast."

"A possible replacement will be communicated in due course," the FIS said.

