Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Norway

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop at the Kvitfjell resort in Ringebu, Norway.

Coverage begins with the downhill event on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET — featuring Canadian Olympic medallist Jack Crawford. Return on Sunday for the men's super-G at 5 a.m. ET.

The downhill will also feature all three medallists from the men's downhill event at the Beijing Olympics, with Switzerland's Beat Feuz (gold), France's Johan Clarey (silver) and Austria's Matthias Mayer (bronze).

Canada's Jeffrey Read, Brodie Seger, Broderick Thompson and Cameron Alexander will also be competing.

For more coverage of this event, watch CBC's Road to the Olympics Games on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.