Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Germany
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — featuring Canada's Erik Read and Liam Wallace.
Live coverage of slalom event begins on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — featuring Canada's Erik Read and Liam Wallace.
Coverage of the slalom event begins on Saturday with the first run at 3:30 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 6:30 a.m. ET. Return on Sunday for the second race at 3:30 a.m. ET.
The event will also feature all three medallists from the men's slalom event at the Beijing Olympics, with France's Clément Noël (gold), Austria's Johannes Strolz (silver) and Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevåg (bronze).
For more men's alpine skiing World Cup coverage from Germany, watch CBC's Road to the Olympics Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET.