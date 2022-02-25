Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Germany

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany — featuring Canada's Erik Read and Liam Wallace.

Coverage of the slalom event begins on Saturday with the first run at 3:30 a.m. ET, followed by the second run at 6:30 a.m. ET. Return on Sunday for the second race at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Slalom Run #1 - Garmisch Live in The first run of Men's Slalom Skiing will be racing to you from Garmish, Germany. 0:00

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Slalom Run #2 - Garmisch Live in The second run of Men's Slalom Skiing will be featured from Garmish, Germany. 0:00

The event will also feature all three medallists from the men's slalom event at the Beijing Olympics, with France's Clément Noël (gold), Austria's Johannes Strolz (silver) and Norway's Sebastian Foss-Solevåg (bronze).

For more men's alpine skiing World Cup coverage from Germany, watch CBC's Road to the Olympics Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 1:30 a.m. ET.