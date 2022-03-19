World Cup champion Marco Odermatt wins again in giant slalom
24-year-old Swiss star ends 0.49 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen
Marco Odermatt finished his standout World Cup ski season on top yet again Saturday.
The new World Cup overall champion retained his first-run lead in a giant slalom to win in his favoured discipline at the World Cup Finals meeting at Meribel.
Odermatt's near-flawless season in giant slalom now counts five wins and three other podium finishes in eight races, plus the gold medal at the Beijing Olympics last month.
The 24-year-old Swiss star ended 0.49 seconds ahead of Lucas Braathen in the sunshine and softening snow that made it tough for the late starters to find speed. Loic Meillard was third, 0.63 back.
Odermatt had long ago secured the season-long giant slalom title and was awarded the crystal trophy after his 11th career World Cup win.
"To have those emotions right up to the finish line and now holding this globe is unbelievable," he said.
Odermatt will be presented with the giant crystal globe as overall champion on Sunday after the season-ending slalom, which he does not race.
His points total of 1,639 is more than 450 ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the 2020 champion.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?