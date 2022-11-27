Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins 1st men's super-G of season in Lake Louise
Toronto's Jack Crawford finishes as top Canadian in 10th
Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won Sunday's men's World Cup super-G in Lake Louise, Alta.
The reigning overall World Cup champion posted a time of one minute, 32.53 seconds on the 2.5-kilometre course to claim the first super-G of the season.
Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won Saturday's downhill, was second in 1:32.90.
Austria's Matthias Mayer, winner of last year's super-G in Lake Louise, was third in 1:33.31.
Toronto's Jack Crawford was the top Canadian in 10th in 1:33.86.
WATCH | Kilde wins men's downhill World Cup gold on Saturday:
