Switzerland's Marco Odermatt wins 1st men's super-G of season in Lake Louise

Reigning champion Marco Odermatt posted a time of one minute, 32.53 seconds on the 2.5-kilometre course to claim the first super-G of the season.

Toronto's Jack Crawford finishes as top Canadian in 10th

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt celebrates after winning the season-opening men's World Cup super-G event on Sunday in Lake Louise, Alta. (Christophe Pallot/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt won Sunday's men's World Cup super-G in Lake Louise, Alta.

The reigning overall World Cup champion posted a time of one minute, 32.53 seconds on the 2.5-kilometre course to claim the first super-G of the season.

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who won Saturday's downhill, was second in 1:32.90.

Austria's Matthias Mayer, winner of last year's super-G in Lake Louise, was third in 1:33.31.

Toronto's Jack Crawford was the top Canadian in 10th in 1:33.86.

