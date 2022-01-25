Germany's Linus Strasser adds to slalom intrigue ahead of Olympic competition

Six World Cup races. Six different winners. It's anyone's guess who will win the men's slalom at the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Germany's Linus Strasser won the final slalom before the Beijing Games on Tuesday, moving up from fifth after the opening leg to finish a slim 0.03 seconds ahead of Atle Lie McGrath of Norway in the prestigious event under the lights labelled The Night Race in Schladming, Austria.

The other slalom winners this season were: Clement Noel, Sebastian Foss-Solevåg, Johannes Strolz, Lucas Braathen and Dave Ryding.

Manuel Feller of Austria made a huge jump from 28th in the first leg to place third, 0.39 behind, after sitting out the slalom in Kitzbuhel over the weekend because he was positive with COVID-19.

Feller had the fastest second run.

No Canadians were in the race.

3rd career victory

First-run leader Kristoffer Jakobsen went out three gates into his second trip down the steep Planai course. Likewise, Giuliano Razzoli, who stood second, straddled a gate midway down.

It's the third win of Strasser's career in nearly 100 World Cup races. He also won a slalom in Zagreb, Croatia, a year ago, and a city event in Stockholm five years ago.

While there were still four racers to go, Strasser immediately sensed he had done something special, holding up a finger in the No. 1 position after he crossed the line.

For McGrath, who had the No. 34 bib, it marked a return to form following a season-ending injury in Adelboden, Switzerland, last January.

Henrik Kristoffersen, the Norwegian who shares the record of four wins in Schladming with retired Austrian great Benjamin Raich, finished fourth, while Alex Vinatzer of Italy came fifth.

Alexis Pinturault, the defending overall World Cup champion, went out midway through his first run.

The Olympics open Feb. 4 and the slalom on Feb. 16 is the last individual event for men.