Kjetil Jansrud, 5-time Olympic medallist, to end ski racing career on Saturday
Norwegian made unexpected recovery from injury to compete at Beijing Olympics
Five-time Olympic medallist Kjetil Jansrud will end his ski racing career at home in Norway on Saturday.
The 36-year-old on Monday wrote on Instagram he will finish at the course where he got the first of his 23 World Cup wins.
"I am, however, very glad I get to choose to retire in Kvitfjell, where I won my first in 2012 and where I've raced in front of family and friends every year since," Jansrud wrote.
Jansrud is retiring weeks after making an unexpected recovery from a knee injury to compete at the Beijing Olympics, where he was seeking a medal from a fourth straight Winter Games.
He took gold in super-G at the 2014 Sochi Olympics and also won two silver and two bronze between 2010 and 2018, twice sharing a podium with friend and teammate Aksel Lund Svindal.
Jansrud also won a world championships title in downhill in 2019 and topped the World Cup downhill standings in the 2014-15 season. He earned three more crystal globe trophies as the season-long champion in super-G.
A devoted fan of English soccer club Liverpool, Jansrud built a reputation as a smart and thoughtful athlete.
"In these perilous times, my retirement — and this post — feels meaningless," Jansrud wrote in his post. "My thoughts and hopes are with the Ukrainian people. Stay strong."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?