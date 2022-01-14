Kilde gets back at Odermatt to grab gold in World Cup downhill
Norwegian emerges victorious over Swiss counterpart in continuation of see-saw rivalry
The rivalry between Aleksander Aamodt Kilde and Marco Odermatt emerged again Friday in a World Cup downhill.
Kilde edged Odermatt by 0.19 seconds to win one day after his Swiss friend had won a super-G in another duel on the storied Lauberhorn hill.
Beat Feuz was third Friday, 0.30 behind the Norwegian winner, while seeking a record fourth win in his home country's classic race.
Kilde's second downhill win of the season earned him 100 points and lifted him to the top of the season-long discipline standings. Still, the 2020 overall World Cup champion barely cut the gap on Odermatt in the overall standings.
WATCH | Kilde answers back day after finishing behind Odermatt:
Odermatt's relentlessly consistent results have built an overall lead of nearly 400 points with his six wins compared to Kilde's five from 19 events.
A runner-up finish in Odermatt's first-ever downhill in Wengen was impressive for being faster than Feuz, his favoured teammate and a four-time defending World Cup downhill champion.
The American's peak speed came on the Hanneggschuss straight where in 2013 the World Cup record of 161.9 kph was set by Johan Clarey. Now 41, the Frenchman placed 14th on Friday.
Another downhill on the Lauberhorn will be raced Saturday.
