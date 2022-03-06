Canada's Crawford races to silver in World Cup super-G, missing gold by 0.07
24-year-old from Toronto comes off breakout performance at 2022 Winter Olympics
Canada's Jack Crawford raced to silver in a World Cup super-G on Sunday, on the heels of his bronze-medal performance at the Beijing Olympics.
The 24-year-old from Toronto, who was third in Alpine combined last month in Beijing, lost to Aleksander Aamodt Kilde by just 0.07 seconds on the Norwegian's home course.
Kilde, the Olympic bronze medallist, mastered a downhill-like, fast course set on the Oympiabakken hill in sunny conditions. Olympic super-G champion Matthias Mayer of Austria was 0.12 behind in third.
"To win on home soil, together with the Norwegian crowd, beautiful weather, great conditions, it couldn't be better," Kilde said.
WATCH | Crawford grabs super-G silver in Norway:
Crawford had a breakout performance at the Beijing Games, missing the podium in the men's downhill by less than a tenth of a second. He was sixth in the super-G.
Sunday was Kilde's 13th career win, all in the speed events of downhill and super-G. But it was only his first World Cup win in 18 starts at the Alpine skiing venue of the 1994 Winter Games.
Kilde's main rival for the super-G title, Marco Odermatt, trailed by 61 points going into the race. But the Swiss skier, whose strongest event is the giant slalom, struggled throughout on the course set by the coach of the Swiss speed team, Manfred Widauer.
Odermatt has gained only 39 points across the three races in Norway this weekend but remains a strong favourite for the World Cup overall title. He still leads runner-up Kilde, the 2019-20 champion, by 189 points with five technical and two speed races remaining.
Kilde was last crowned as the season's best super-G racer in 2016, making him the seventh male skier to win the prize at least twice.
Two Norwegians achieved the feat earlier: Aksel Lund Svindal, who won it a record five times, and Kjetil Jansrud, who retired after Saturday's downhill and has three super-G globes.
Dominik Paris finished 0.21 behind in fourth, a day after the Italian won the downhill on the same hill, and Olympic downhill champion Beat Feuz trailed by 0.31 in fifth. The rest of the field was more than seven-tenths of a second off the pace.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?