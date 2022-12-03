Jack Crawford earns 1st World Cup downhill medal, placing 3rd at Beaver Creek
Norway's Kilde wins 2nd consecutive race after prevailing in Lake Louise, Alta.
Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won a second straight men's downhill to start the World Cup season, and Canada's James Crawford was third Saturday in Colorado.
The 25-year-old Crawford reached the World Cup podium in downhill for the first time in his career, posting a time of one minute 42.88 seconds, 0.79 behind Kilde and 1-100th ahead of Austria's Matthias Maye at Beaver Creek Resort.
Kilde put down a time of 1:42.09 ahead of runner-up Marco Odermatt of Switzerland (1:42.15).
Kilde opened defence of his World Cup downhill title by taking the season-opener a week ago in Lake Louise, Alta.
Four other Canadians competed in Saturday's race, led by Jeff Read of Canmore, Alta., in 44th of 61 finishers (1:45.13). He was followed by Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C. (46th, 1:45.24), Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C. (52nd, 1:45.57) and Vancouver's Sam Mulligan (59th, 1:47.88).
Friday's downhill on the Birds Of Prey course was cancelled because of wind and snow. A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.
WATCH | Kilde captures World Cup gold in Lake Louise:
Sunday's super-G is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. Watch live coverage on CBCSports.ca, CBC Gem and the CBC Sports app for iOS and Android.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?