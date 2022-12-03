Jack Crawford earns 1st World Cup downhill medal, placing 3rd at Beaver Creek

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway won a second straight men's downhill to start the World Cup season, and Canada's James Crawford was third Saturday in Colorado.

The 25-year-old Crawford reached the World Cup podium in downhill for the first time in his career, posting a time of one minute 42.88 seconds, 0.79 behind Kilde and 1-100th ahead of Austria's Matthias Maye at Beaver Creek Resort.

Kilde put down a time of 1:42.09 ahead of runner-up Marco Odermatt of Switzerland (1:42.15).

Kilde opened defence of his World Cup downhill title by taking the season-opener a week ago in Lake Louise, Alta.

Four other Canadians competed in Saturday's race, led by Jeff Read of Canmore, Alta., in 44th of 61 finishers (1:45.13). He was followed by Brodie Seger of North Vancouver, B.C. (46th, 1:45.24), Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C. (52nd, 1:45.57) and Vancouver's Sam Mulligan (59th, 1:47.88).

Friday's downhill on the Birds Of Prey course was cancelled because of wind and snow. A super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

