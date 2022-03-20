Henrik Kristoffersen holds off Feller to win 3rd slalom World Cup title

Henrik Kristoffersen clinched the men's slalom title in the last event of the World Cup ski season Sunday, placing second in a race dominated by Norway in Méribel, France.

Kristoffersen was in a duel for the season-long title with Lucas Braathen and they were also the last two starters after placing 1-2 in the first run.

After Kristoffersen fought down through soft snow to be second-fastest behind another Norwegian, Atle Lie McGrath, the season-ending run by Braathen left him more than a second back in 11th place.

McGrath won the race 0.37 seconds ahead of Kristoffersen. Manuel Feller of Austria was 0.77 back in third.

Kristoffersen earned 80 World Cup points to top the standings with Feller runner-up, followed by McGrath and Braathen.

It was the third career World Cup slalom title for the 27-year-old Kristoffersen, who is now being pushed hard by his 21-year-old teammates Braathen and the United States-born McGrath.

McGrath's second career win was a back-to-back success within two weeks after the night slalom at Flachau, Austria

WATCH | McGrath wins bragging rights over teammate Kristoffersen:

Atle Lie McGrath places 1st in World Cup giant slalom competition Duration 3:30 Norwegian racer Atle Lie McGrath finished atop the leaderboard in the men's giant slalom event at the FIS Alpine World Cup Finals in France. 3:30

The difficulty of finding speed on a fast-degrading slope Sunday was shown by the fastest second-leg run being set by the first racer when the snow surface was best, Joaquim Salarich of Spain. He jumped from 25th place to finish fifth.

Kristoffersen's victory ensured all the men's Crystal Globes this season went to Norway or Switzerland's Marco Odermatt.

Odermatt, who does not ski slalom, won the overall title and the giant slalom discipline, and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde won the downhill and super-G trophies.