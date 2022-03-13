Kristoffersen sweeps men's giant slalom in Slovenia on heels of slalom double

Henrik Kristoffersen won his second men's World Cup race in two days Sunday, while Olympic champion Marco Odermatt finished third in the penultimate giant slalom of the season to all but clinch the overall title.

Kristoffersen's double came two weeks after the Norwegian also won two slaloms in two days in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany.

"Very good weekend, for sure. We're skiing really good. It doesn't matter if it's straight, turny, or whatever it is, it's a pretty good day," Kristoffersen said from Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, after posting a two-run time of two minutes 18.13 seconds.

It was his 28th career victory and seventh in GS.

Austria's Stefan Brennsteiner (2:18.36) finished 0.23 seconds behind in second.

Odermatt, who had already locked up the discipline title by finishing second in Saturday's race, was fastest in the opening run but dropped to third in 2:18.40.

Calgary's Erik Read took top Canadian honours over Toronto's Trevor Philp, finishing 17th in 2:20.54 while the latter slipped to 20th (2:20.67) after placing 13th on Saturday.

Idle Kilde eyes downhill title

Odermatt increased his lead in the overall standings to 329 points from Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the 2019-20 overall champion. It leaves the Norwegian with only a mathematical chance to win the Crystal Globe, with just one race in each of the four disciplines remaining at the World Cup Finals in Courchevel next week.

Kilde skipped the two races in Slovenia this weekend and opted to prepare for Wednesday's downhill race in France, where he can win the discipline title.

The first downhill training in Courchevel, some 900 kilometres away from Kranjska Gora, is scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The second place was Brennsteiner's career-best result.

The Austrian improved from his fifth position after the opening leg, where he lost 9-10ths of a second after his skis crossed early in his run. Brennsteiner recovered and had a frenetic run to shave almost half a second from his deficit. He then posted the third-fastest time in the final run.

Alexander Schmid of Germany, who was second behind Odermatt after the opening run, dropped to fifth.