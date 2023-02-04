Grenier, Crawford lead Canada into world alpine ski championship in France

Jack Crawford and Valerie Grenier lead Canada's alpine ski team into the world championship starting Monday in Courchevel and Meribel, France.

The 13-member squad announced Saturday by Alpine Canada begins competition with women's alpine combined Monday and concludes Feb. 19 with men's slalom.

Grenier of St. Isidore, Ont., won a World Cup gold medal in giant slalom last month in Slovenia.

Toronto's Crawford, an Olympic bronze medallist last year in men's alpine combined, has reached the men's downhill podium twice this season with a silver and bronze.

Marie-Michele Gagnon of Lac-Etchemin, Que., will compete in her team-leading eighth world championship.

"Our women have had some special moments this season," women's team head coach Karin Harjo said in a statement.

'Amazing moment'

"This group really supports and pushes each other to be better every day.

"Val's World Cup win was an amazing moment for the team that served to reinforce the possibilities that come from hard work and determination."

Toronto's Alli Nullmeyer, Amelia Smart of Invermere, B.C., Britt Richardson of Canmore, Alta., and Laurence St-Germain of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que., round out the Canadian women's side.

Calgary brothers Erik and Jeff Read, Broderick Thompson of Whistler, B.C., Brodie Seger and Cam Alexander of North Vancouver, B.C., comprise the men's team.

Seger placed fourth in super-G and Crawford fourth in alpine combined in the 2021 world championship in Cortina, Italy.

Calgary's Trevor Philp was named to Canada's team, and would have raced in his sixth world championship, but he's sidelined with a leg injury sustained Jan. 29 while racing super-G in Cortina.

Canadians have won 29 medals in the history of the world alpine championship.

Retired racer Erik Guay was Canada's last champion in 2017 with a super-G victory in St. Moritz, Switzerland.