Goggia and Johnson go 1-2 in World Cup downhill for 3rd time

Olympic champion Sofia Goggia held up seven fingers after finishing a women's World Cup downhill downhill Saturday in Val d'Isere, France.

One for each victory in her last seven downhill starts.

Goggia stretched her unbeaten run in the discipline to a year when she and her American rival Breezy Johnson finished 1-2 for the third time this season.

Goggia has won all seven World Cup downhills she competed in since Dec. 18, 2020. The Italian missed the final two races of last season with a knee injury.

"I am really happy but I know I still have to work a lot in this discipline," said Goggia, who became only the third skier to win at least six downhills in a single calendar year, after Annemarie Moser-Pröll achieved the feat in 1973 and 1978, and Picabo Street in 1995.

Goggia beat Johnson by .27 seconds, with Austrian skier Mirjam Puchner .91 behind in third. The rest of the field finished more than 1.3 seconds off the lead.

The result sent Goggia past Mikaela Shiffrin to the top of the overall standings, leading the American three-time champion by 10 points.

Shiffrin sat out the race but was set to compete with Goggia in a super-G on the same hill Sunday.

Goggia earned her 11th career downhill win and 15th overall with a trademark gutsy run.

She jumped farther than any of her competitors near the Telephone turn in the upper part of the course, picked a riskier race line than her rivals in the technical middle section, and reacted fast after her right ski caught a bump to quickly regain her balance without visibly slowing down.

"I made a few mistakes, I think I didn't ski so, so, so well. But I gave all my heart," said Goggia, who had decided to adapt her equipment after the final training Friday. "I didn't have the best feeling in the training run and I decided to change something on my setup.

"But then when you are at the start gate," she added, "you don't have time to think about what you have under your feet. You just have to believe in yourself to do your best skiing."

Racing in contrasting style, Johnson had a cleaner run, stayed on her race line throughout, and looked in complete control.

It was the seventh career podium result for the American, one year to the day after she got her first on the same course. Johnson also has four third-place finishes but is lacking a win so far.

"I feel good, I try to ski my best every day, and I am just trying to keep improving. I feel like I'm making less mistakes than I was making last year and I'm having a ton of fun," Johnson said.

With Goggia dominating the discipline two months before the Olympic downhill in Beijing, Johnson kept looming for a mistake by her Italian rival.

"She is skiing phenomenally right now, so hats off to her," Johnson said about the Italian. "But she knows she has to ski her best every day. If she does mess up or she doesn't ski perfectly, or we find a hill where her skis are not running perfectly or something is not as perfect, hopefully I can be right there to take her."

Several racers had faster starts than Goggia, but no one matched the Italian's pace on the more demanding sections of the O.K. course, which is named after French skiing greats Henri Oreiller and Jean-Claude Killy.

Former World Cup downhill champion Ilka Stuhec of Slovenia led by four-tenths of a second and world championship gold medalist Corinne Suter was more than three-tenths faster than Goggia at the second split but both lost considerable time afterward, finishing fifth and sixth, respectively.

Suter's Swiss teammate Lara Gut-Behrami missed the race after testing positive for COVID-19 following the first training run on Thursday, ruling the 2016 overall champion out for the weekend as well as two giant slaloms in nearby Courchevel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On the men's side, Bryce Bennett added to a long list of American success in Val Gardena by winning the first classic downhill of the World Cup season on Saturday.

Bennett joined teammate Steven Nyman (three downhill victories) and Bode Miller (one super-G victory) as American winners at the resort in the Dolomites.

For his first career victory, the 6-foot-7 Bennett finished 0.14 seconds ahead of Otmar Striedinger of Austria and 0.32 ahead of Niels Hintermann of Switzerland amid perfect conditions.

Bennett had never finished better than fourth (twice in Val Gardena and once in Bormio) and now can go to the upcoming Beijing Olympics with newfound confidence.

It's been a special time for Bennett, who was recently engaged and plans to get married next summer.

While he was only the 10th starter — with nearly all of the pre-race favorites still to ski — Bennett produced such a solid run that he seemed to know immediately it was special. He celebrated wildly in the finish area, pumping his fists and poles repeatedly and shouting.

"Bryce, you are a ski star," the race announcer shouted to the mask-wearing crowd.

Bennett and Nyman share the same ski technician, Leo Mussi — who is from the Dolomites. Mussi also worked for Italian racer Kristian Ghedina, who shares the record of four downhill wins in Val Gardena with Austrian great Franz Klammer.

Bennett then had barely sat down when the next starter, Aleksander Aamodt Kilde — the Norwegian who had posted three straight wins in Val Gardena — was faster than the American through each of the first four checkpoints.

Kilde was nearly an entire second ahead of Bennett entering the terrain-filled Ciaslat section but he was carrying so much speed that he began to lose control and went way off line. Kilde narrowly avoided crashing but failed to recover in time to clear the next gate.

Canada's James Crawford finished 28th.

Local favorite Dominik Paris of Italy finished fourth and Swiss standout Beat Feuz was fifth. Paris and Feuz were also faster than Bennett through most of the course but couldn't match the Tahoe City, California, skier through the Ciaslat.

Bennett was a BMX racer as a kid and his biking background and long legs help him to absorb the terrain in the Ciaslat, which is filled with little rolls and bumps.

The circuit now moves over the Gardena pass to Alta Badia for giant slaloms Sunday and Monday.