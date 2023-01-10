World Cup ski races cancelled in Germany 2 weeks early due to lack of snow
A lack of snow in the unseasonably warm European winter forced organizers to cancel two men's World Cup ski races in Germany two weeks ahead of schedule on Tuesday.
Hill did stage men's slalom last week on a narrow strip of white artificial snow
The International Ski Federation said it is "working on a replacement" venue for the downhill and giant slalom scheduled on Jan. 28-29 at Garmisch-Partenkirchen.
FIS cited the "not favourable weather forecast and the actual snow conditions" on the storied Kandahar slope in Bavaria for the decision.
The hill did manage to stage a men's slalom last week racing on a narrow strip of white artificial snow surrounded by green fields and forest.
