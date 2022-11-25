Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Weather postpones World Cup men's downhill in Lake Louise, Alta.

The first World Cup men's downhill of the season Friday was called off and rescheduled to Saturday in Lake Louise, Alta., because of heavy snow reducing visibility on the mountain.

Rescheduled downhill to replace 1 of 2 super-G races Saturday

The Canadian Press ·
Broderick Thompson, of Canada, took part in practice runs for the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in Lake Louise, Alta. on Thursday. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

The first World Cup men's downhill of the season Friday was called off and rescheduled to Saturday in Lake Louise, Alta., because of heavy snow reducing visibility on the mountain.

Saturday's downhill replaces one of two planned super-G races at the resort in Banff National Park.

Another super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

Weather also hampered men's races at the resort in 2021, when a three-race program was reduced to a single downhill.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

now