Weather postpones World Cup men's downhill in Lake Louise, Alta.

The first World Cup men's downhill of the season Friday was called off and rescheduled to Saturday in Lake Louise, Alta., because of heavy snow reducing visibility on the mountain.

Saturday's downhill replaces one of two planned super-G races at the resort in Banff National Park.

Another super-G is scheduled for Sunday.

Weather also hampered men's races at the resort in 2021, when a three-race program was reduced to a single downhill.