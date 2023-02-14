Content
Canada earns team parallel bronze at alpine worlds

The Canadian team of Valerie Grenier, Jeffrey Read, Britt Richardson and Erik Read captured bronze in the team parallel event Tuesday at the alpine world championships in Courchevel-Méribel, France.

CBC Sports ·
Canadian teammates hug after winning bronze at alpine world championships in France.
Canada's Jeffrey Read, right, hugs teammate Erik Read after competing in the team parallel event on Tuesday. (Marco Trovati/The Associated Press)

Canada defeated Austria (Julia Scheib, Dominik Raschner, Franziska Gritsch and Stefan Brennsteiner) in the small final.

The Americans, lead by Tommy Ford, Paula Moltzan, River Radamus and Nina O'Brien defeated Norway (Kristin Lysdahl, Alexander Steen Olsen, Thea Louise Stjernesund and Timon Haugan) in the big final to win the gold medal.

American Mikaela Shiffrin did not compete in the event.

The event featured teams of two men and two women with four runs of parallel racing in each round.

After getting shut out in 2021 and 2019, Canadian skiers have already won three medals at the halfway point of the worlds in France.

Following Jack Crawford's shocking super-G gold last Thursday, 25-year-old Cam Alexander captured a surprising bronze in Sunday's men's downhill, his first-ever race at the world championships.

Tuesday's bronze in the team parallel event matches Canada's medal total of three from the 2017 worlds. 

 

