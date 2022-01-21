Olympic champions Leman, Thompson to lead Canada's ski cross team in Beijing

Olympic champions Brady Leman and Marielle Thompson headline Canada's ski cross team for the Beijing Olympics.

Leman captured gold four years ago in Pyeongchang, while Thompson raced to victory in 2014 in Sochi.

Brittany Phelan, the women's silver medallist from Pyeongchang, was also named to the Canadian team on Friday.

"It's amazing to be heading back to the Olympics for the third time," said Phelan, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2020. "It was a long recovery to get back here. The Olympics are special, they only come around every four years and the whole year leading up has to go well."

Canada has won ski cross gold on the women's side at every Games since the event made its debut in 2010 in Vancouver.

The ski cross team is entering the Games on the heels of an impressive performance at Nakiska, Alta., last week where they claimed a gold and two silver medals.

Broderick Thompson, who captured bronze in the first super-G World Cup of the season, and Marie-Michele Gagnon, Ali Nullmeyer, Jack Crawford, who've all had top-five World Cup finishes this season, lead the alpine team announced Friday.

Canada has 11 Olympic alpine skiing medals, the most recent being a bronze in the men's super G at Sochi 2014.

"It is always an amazing opportunity to race on the world's biggest stage and proudly represent your country," said Crawford. "The Olympics have always been on my radar and going into Beijing will be crazy because I've proven I actually have a real shot at the podium."

The alpine events are Feb. 6-19 at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre. Ski cross events will take place Feb. 17-18 at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.

Full alpine team

Jack Crawford, Toronto

Marie-Michele Gagnon, Lac Etchemin, Que.

Cassidy Gray, Invermere, B.C.

Valerie Grenier, St-Isidore, Ont.

Ali Nullmeyer, Toronto

Erin Mielzynski, Collingwood, Ont.

Trevor Philp, Calgary

Erik Read, Canmore, Alta.

Roni Remme, Collingwood, Ont.

Brodie Seger, North Vancouver, B.C.

Amelia Smart, Invermere, B.C.

Laurence St-Germain, St. Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que.

Broderick Thompson, Whistler, B.C.

Full ski cross team