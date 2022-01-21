Olympic champions Leman, Thompson to lead Canada's ski cross team in Beijing
Marie-Michele Gagnon, Broderick Thompson among 13 alpine racers named to squad
Olympic champions Brady Leman and Marielle Thompson headline Canada's ski cross team for the Beijing Olympics.
Brittany Phelan, the women's silver medallist from Pyeongchang, was also named to the Canadian team on Friday.
"It's amazing to be heading back to the Olympics for the third time," said Phelan, who suffered a season-ending injury in 2020. "It was a long recovery to get back here. The Olympics are special, they only come around every four years and the whole year leading up has to go well."
Canada has won ski cross gold on the women's side at every Games since the event made its debut in 2010 in Vancouver.
The ski cross team is entering the Games on the heels of an impressive performance at Nakiska, Alta., last week where they claimed a gold and two silver medals.
WATCH | CBC Sports' Returning Champions series features Leman:
Broderick Thompson, who captured bronze in the first super-G World Cup of the season, and Marie-Michele Gagnon, Ali Nullmeyer, Jack Crawford, who've all had top-five World Cup finishes this season, lead the alpine team announced Friday.
Canada has 11 Olympic alpine skiing medals, the most recent being a bronze in the men's super G at Sochi 2014.
"It is always an amazing opportunity to race on the world's biggest stage and proudly represent your country," said Crawford. "The Olympics have always been on my radar and going into Beijing will be crazy because I've proven I actually have a real shot at the podium."
The alpine events are Feb. 6-19 at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Centre. Ski cross events will take place Feb. 17-18 at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou.
WATCH | Crawford 6th in Kitzbühel on Friday:
Full alpine team
- Jack Crawford, Toronto
- Marie-Michele Gagnon, Lac Etchemin, Que.
- Cassidy Gray, Invermere, B.C.
- Valerie Grenier, St-Isidore, Ont.
- Ali Nullmeyer, Toronto
- Erin Mielzynski, Collingwood, Ont.
- Trevor Philp, Calgary
- Erik Read, Canmore, Alta.
- Roni Remme, Collingwood, Ont.
- Brodie Seger, North Vancouver, B.C.
- Amelia Smart, Invermere, B.C.
- Laurence St-Germain, St. Ferreol-les-Neiges, Que.
- Broderick Thompson, Whistler, B.C.
Full ski cross team
- Kevin Drury, Toronto
- Courtney Hoffos, Windermere, B.C.
- Reece Howden, Cultus Lake, B.C.
- Brady Leman, Calgary
- Brittany Phelan, Mont-Tremblant, Que.
- Hannah Schmidt, Ottawa, Ont.
- Jared Schmidt, Ottawa, Ont.
- Marielle Thompson, Whistler, B.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?