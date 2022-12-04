Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with men's super-G title

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup season with a men's super-G title at Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado on Sunday.

Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03.

The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's Jack Crawford placing third.

Crawford managed an 11th-place finish in Sunday's super-G with a time of 1:11.86.

Three other Canadians also managed to crack the top 30 on Sunday and picked up World Cup points. Jeffrey Read, of Canmore, Alta., placed 20th. Trevor Philp, of Calgary, was 27th, and Broderick Thompson, of Whistler, B.C., finished 28th.

The men's World Cup tour picks up next weekend with slalom and giant slalom events scheduled for Val D'Isere, France. The next downhill and Super-G races will be held Dec. 16-17 at Val Gardena-Groeden, Italy.

