Italy's Bassino wins women's giant slalom for 1st World Cup win in nearly 2 years

Marta Bassino won a giant slalom on Saturday to claim her first World Cup victory in almost two years, and she did it on home snow.

Cheered on by a passionate crowd, the Italian skier improved on her second position after the opening run to triumph in Sestriere.

Bassino, who is from nearby Cuneo, finished 0.11 seconds ahead of Olympic champion Sara Hector of Sweden in a two-run time of two minutes 28.89 seconds. First-run leader Petra Vlhova, who is still looking for her first win of the season, was third (2:29.29).

Valérie Grenier, the lone Canadian in action, placed 12th after finishing 31st in super-G last Sunday in Lake Louise, Alta. Two weeks ago, Grenier didn't finish a GS in Killington, Vt., after appearing to lose an edge during her opening run.

Meanwhile, Saturday was Bassino's sixth World Cup win, but her first since January 2021, the season in which she won the GS title.

World champion Lara Gut-Behrami, who won the only other GS of the season, was seventh, 2.02 behind Bassino, and just behind Mikaela Shiffrin.

Vlhova nevertheless managed to trim Shiffrin's lead in the overall standings to 25 points.

Shiffrin won the two season-opening slalom races, with Vlhova finishing third in both. Neither finished on the podium in the slalom or the GS in Killington, Vermont, and both opted out of the speed races in Lake Louise in Canada last weekend.

Shiffrin beat Vlhova to the overall title last season. Vlhova won the previous year.

There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday, with live coverage beginning at 7:30 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem.