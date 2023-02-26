Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Austrian Marco Schwarz wins tight World Cup giant slalom in California

Marco Schwarz of Austria won a tight giant slalom race Saturday as the men's World Cup circuit made a stop at the Palisades Tahoe resort for the first time since 1969.

Austrian tops Swiss star Marco Odermatt by 0.03 seconds at Palisades Tahoe

The Associated Press ·
A male skier raises his arms and skis in celebration.
Marco Schwarz of Austria poses after winning the men's giant slalom at the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup on Saturday at Palisades Tahoe in Olympic Valley, Calif. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Marco Schwarz of Austria won a tight giant slalom race Saturday as the men's World Cup circuit made a stop at the Palisades Tahoe resort for the first time since 1969.

In fifth place after the opening run in Olympic Valley, Calif., Schwarz powered through the course in a combined time of two minutes, 23.63 seconds to hold off Swiss standout Marco Odermatt by 0.03 seconds.

Rasmus Windingstad of Norway wound up third to earn his first World Cup podium finish since 2019.

WATCH | Odermatt leads giant slalom after opening run:

Switzerland's Odermatt leads giant slalom after opening run at Palisades Tahoe

3 hours ago
Duration 3:06
CBC Sports' Scott Russell recaps run 1 of the men's giant slalom at FIS Alpine World Cup stop at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort.

Calgary's Erik Read finished 15th as the top Canadian with a time of 2:26.16.

Vancouver's Riley Seger did not qualify.

It was Schwarz's first World Cup win since a slalom race on Jan. 26, 2021, at Schladming, Austria.

Odermatt has now been on the podium in each of the last 14 World Cup giant slalom races he's started.

It's been quite a season for Odermatt, who also won the giant slalom at the world championships in Courchevel, France, on Feb. 17. Odermatt's performance Saturday extended his lead over Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway in his bid to win back-to-back overall World Cup titles.

The top American finisher was George Steffey in 21st place. Fellow U.S. racer River Radamus was among the three competitors who didn't finish their final run.

The last time the men were in California — 54 years ago — Reinhard Tritscher of Austria won a giant slalom race and American Billy Kidd took a slalom event.

The women's side made a stop at the resort in March 2017. Mikaela Shiffrin won both the slalom and giant slalom World Cup races.

WATCH | Schwarz dominant on 2nd run:

FIS Alpine world cup Palisades Tahoe: Men's giant slalom run 2

4 hours ago
Duration 1:15:15
Calgary's Erik Read looks to pick up important FIS points at the world cup stop in Lake Tahoe.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now