Skip to Main Content

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Switzerland

Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Wengen, Switzerland.

Live coverage begins Thursday from Wengen

CBC Sports ·

Alpine Skiing World Cup on CBC: Men's Super G - Wengen

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Incredible Men's Super G skiing action will be racing to you from Wengen, Switzerland. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Wengen, Switzerland.

Action begins on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the super-G event.

Return on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET for the first of two downhill races.

The second downhill race is scheduled on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET, while Sunday will see the slalom event, with runs set for 4:15 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now