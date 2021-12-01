Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing from Switzerland
Watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Wengen, Switzerland.
Live coverage begins Thursday from Wengen
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Wengen, Switzerland.
Action begins on Thursday at 6:30 a.m. ET with the super-G event.
Return on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET for the first of two downhill races.
The second downhill race is scheduled on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET, while Sunday will see the slalom event, with runs set for 4:15 a.m. ET and 7:30 a.m. ET.