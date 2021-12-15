Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Italy
Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val Gardena, Italy.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val Gardena, Italy.
Action begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the super-G event.
Return on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET for the downhill race.
For more alpine skiing coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.