Skip to Main Content
Alpine Skiing·Live

Watch World Cup men's alpine skiing in Italy

Watch live action from the men's alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val Gardena, Italy.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

Alpine World Cup on CBC: Men's Super G - Val Gardena

4 hours
Live in
4 hours
Men's Super G skiing will be featured from Val Gardena, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video players below to watch live action from the alpine skiing World Cup stop in Val Gardena, Italy.

Action begins on Friday at 5:45 a.m. ET with the super-G event.

Return on Saturday at 5:45 a.m. ET for the downhill race.

For more alpine skiing coverage, stream Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now